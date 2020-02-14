SENIOR STUDS: Northern Iowa’s AJ Green, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman have combined to score 48 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 53 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Green has made or assisted on 53 percent of all Northern Iowa field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Loyola of Chicago has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 68.5 points while giving up 54.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Ramblers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Loyola of Chicago has 37 assists on 69 field goals (53.6 percent) across its past three contests while Northern Iowa has assists on 33 of 76 field goals (43.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Loyola of Chicago defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.4 percent of all possessions, the 16th-best rate among Division I teams. Northern Iowa has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.2 percent through 25 games (ranking the Panthers 337th).

