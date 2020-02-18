SUPER SENIORS: Illinois State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Zach Copeland, Keith Fisher III, Jaycee Hillsman and DJ Horne have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 75 percent of all Redbirds points over the team’s last five games.CLUTCH COPELAND: Copeland has connected on 40 percent of the 175 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 23 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Illinois State is 5-0 when it puts up 75 or more points and 3-18 when falling short of 75. Loyola of Chicago is 9-0 when it scores at least 73 points and 9-9 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola of Chicago defense has allowed only 61.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Ramblers 14th among Division I teams. The Illinois State offense has averaged 66 points through 26 games (ranked 278th, nationally).

