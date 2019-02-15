Missouri State (14-12, 8-5) vs. Loyola of Chicago (16-10, 9-4)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago seeks revenge on Missouri State after dropping the first matchup in Springfield. The teams last met on Jan. 23, when the Bears outshot Loyola of Chicago from the field 63.4 percent to 34.3 percent and made 10 more 3-pointers en route to the 35-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Missouri State has relied heavily on its seniors. Tulio Da Silva, Jarred Dixon, Josh Webster and Ryan Kreklow have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Bears points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Marques Townes has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Missouri State’s Dixon has attempted 113 3-pointers and connected on 33.6 percent of them, and is 7 for 17 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: Loyola of Chicago has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 54.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola of Chicago defense has allowed only 60.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Ramblers seventh among Division I teams. The Missouri State offense has averaged 71.3 points through 26 games (ranked 205th, nationally).

