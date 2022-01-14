The Ramblers are 3-0 in conference matchups. Loyola Chicago has a 9-2 record against teams over .500.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Ramblers won 88-76 in the last matchup on Dec. 2. Lucas Williamson led the Ramblers with 20 points, and Xavier Bledson led the Sycamores with 16 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Henry is averaging 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Sycamores. Cooper Neese is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.
Norris is shooting 47.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 9.7 points and 4.4 assists. Williamson is shooting 42.3% and averaging 7.6 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.
Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.