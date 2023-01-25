Loyola Chicago visits Duquesne on 4-game road skid

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-12, 1-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (13-7, 3-4 A-10)
The Ramblers are 1-6 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago is 5-8 against opponents over .500.
The Dukes and Ramblers square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 15.1 points. Jimmy Clark III is shooting 42.8% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Duquesne.
Braden Norris averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Philip Alston is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.
Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.