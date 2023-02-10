Loyola Chicago visits Richmond following Grace's 28-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-15, 2-9 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (12-13, 5-7 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Matt Grace scored 28 points in Richmond’s 107-105 overtime loss to the George Washington Colonials. The Spiders have gone 10-3 at home. Richmond is ninth in the A-10 scoring 69.7 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Ramblers are 2-9 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago is 5-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spiders and Ramblers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neal Quinn is averaging 8.8 points for the Spiders. Tyler Burton is averaging 19.2 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games for Richmond.

Philip Alston is averaging 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

