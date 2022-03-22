“I went into every single game this year, believing that I had the best group on the floor, and that they weren’t going to let us lose,” Loyola coach Stacy Hollowell said. “You can’t quantify a kids passion, and these kids have passion.”

Story continues below advertisement

Loyola led 36-21 at halftime as Talladega was just 7-of-30 shooting, including 2 of 16 from 3-point range. Wrightsil had 10 points and seven rebounds at the break. Talladega only averages nine turnovers a game, but had eight in the first half.

Advertisement

Talladega started making 3-pointers after halftime, including Darryl Baker’s fourth of the second half to get within 50-45. But Brandon Davis made his third 3-pointer, following an offensive rebound, to help Loyola rebuild a double-digit advantage, 55-45, it would not relinquish.

Davis finished with 13 points and Terry Smith Jr. added 11 for Loyola. Wrightsil was 8 of 12 from the floor and Burns grabbed 17 rebounds for the second game in the tournament.

Baker scored 22 points for Talladega (32-6), which was looking for its first title.

___