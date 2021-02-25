RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Greyhounds have scored 73.8 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they recorded against non-conference competition.DOMINANT DAVIS: Cam Davis has connected on 35.7 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78.1 percent of his foul shots this season.
SLIPPING AT 70: Loyola (Md.) is 0-8 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.
STREAK SCORING: Navy has won its last five road games, scoring 70.2 points, while allowing 62.4 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) attempts more free throws per game than any other Patriot League team. The Greyhounds have averaged 22.7 foul shots per game this season.
