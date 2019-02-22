Loyola (Md.) (10-18, 6-9) vs. Boston University (12-16, 5-10)

Case Gym, Boston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) goes for the season sweep over Boston University after winning the previous matchup in Baltimore. The teams last met on Jan. 16, when the Greyhounds forced 23 Boston University turnovers while turning the ball over just 16 times en route to an eight-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Boston University’s Max Mahoney has averaged 16.3 points and 6.4 rebounds while Tyler Scanlon has put up 13.7 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Greyhounds, Andrew Kostecka has averaged 21.4 points, five rebounds and 2.6 steals while Chuck Champion has put up 11.4 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kostecka has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Loyola (Md.) field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 47 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Terriers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Greyhounds. Boston University has 44 assists on 81 field goals (54.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Loyola (Md.) has assists on 44 of 85 field goals (51.8 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Loyola (Md.) has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 20.5 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Patriot League teams. The Greyhounds have forced conference opponents into turnovers on 23.4 percent of all possessions.

