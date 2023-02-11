Loyola Maryland defeats Lehigh 91-82

Perry was 8 of 20 shooting, including 6 for 11 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Greyhounds (9-18, 4-10 Patriot League). Jaylin Andrews added 19 points while going 6 of 10 and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Alonso Faure was 6 of 6 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding 10 rebounds.