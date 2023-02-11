Loyola Maryland defeats Lehigh 91-82

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Deon Perry scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half of Loyola Maryland’s 91-82 victory against Lehigh on Saturday night.
Keith Higgins Jr. finished with 23 points for the Mountain Hawks (14-11, 9-5). Tyler Whitney-Sidney added 18 points and seven assists for Lehigh. Dominic Parolin also had 14 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Loyola (MD) hosts Lafayette while Lehigh hosts Navy.
