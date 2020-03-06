Marion Humphrey had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Toreros (9-23). Joey Calcaterra added 15 points. Alex Floresca had 12 points.
Braun Hartfield scored two points. The Toreros’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, he shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.
