Loyola Marymount (CA) hosts Applewhite and Portland

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-4) at Portland Pilots (8-7) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -2.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Loyola Marymount Lions after Alden Applewhite scored 20 points in Portland’s 76-65 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders. The Pilots have gone 6-2 at home. Portland scores 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Lions are 1-2 in road games. Loyola Marymount (CA) ranks fifth in the WCC with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Keli Leaupepe averaging 7.1.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is averaging 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Pilots. Moses Wood is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Cameron Shelton is averaging 18.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lions. Leaupepe is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 4-6, averaging 78.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

