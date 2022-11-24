Loyola Marymount (CA) hosts Bellarmine following Leaupepe's 29-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bellarmine Knights (2-3) at Loyola Marymount Lions (5-2) Los Angeles; Friday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) hosts the Bellarmine Knights after Keli Leaupepe scored 29 points in Loyola Marymount (CA)’s 81-80 overtime win over the Morgan State Bears. The Lions have gone 3-1 in home games. Loyola Marymount (CA) is fifth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 36.4 rebounds. Leaupepe leads the Lions with 7.1 boards.

The Knights have gone 1-3 away from home. Bellarmine is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Shelton is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Lions. Chance Stephens is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Loyola Marymount (CA).

Peter Suder is averaging 13.2 points for the Knights. Bash Wieland is averaging 10.0 points for Bellarmine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

