Loyola Marymount (CA) hosts Bellarmine following Leaupepe's 29-point outing

Bellarmine Knights (2-3) at Loyola Marymount Lions (5-2)
The Knights have gone 1-3 away from home. Bellarmine is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Shelton is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Lions. Chance Stephens is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Loyola Marymount (CA).
Peter Suder is averaging 13.2 points for the Knights. Bash Wieland is averaging 10.0 points for Bellarmine.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.