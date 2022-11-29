Loyola Marymount (CA) hosts Tonje and Colorado State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-2) at Colorado State Rams (5-2) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after John Tonje scored 25 points in Colorado State’s 88-45 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. The Rams have gone 4-0 at home. Colorado State is third in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.6 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

The Lions are 0-1 on the road. Loyola Marymount (CA) is third in the WCC scoring 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Shelton averaging 8.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonje is scoring 15.1 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Rams. Isaiah Rivera is averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 52.6% for Colorado State.

Shelton is averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Lions. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 15.6 points for Loyola Marymount (CA).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article