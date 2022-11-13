Loyola Marymount (CA) secures 85-75 victory against UC Davis

LOS ANGELES — Cameron Shelton’s 24 points helped Loyola Marymount (CA) defeat UC Davis 85-75 Saturday night.
Elijah Pepper led the Aggies (2-1) in scoring, finishing with 32 points and seven rebounds. Ty Johnson added 15 points and six rebounds for UC Davis. Robby Beasley III also recorded nine points.
Loyola Marymount (CA) entered halftime up 40-31. Shelton paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Loyola Marymount (CA) outscored UC Davis by one point in the final half, while Shelton led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.
NEXT UP
Loyola Marymount (CA)’s next game is Tuesday against UC Irvine on the road. UC Davis hosts Arkansas State on Friday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.