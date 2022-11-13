Loyola Marymount (CA) secures 85-75 victory against UC Davis

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Cameron Shelton’s 24 points helped Loyola Marymount (CA) defeat UC Davis 85-75 Saturday night. Shelton added six rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Lions (2-1). Keli Leaupepe scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 4 from distance), and added 12 rebounds. Chance Stephens shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Elijah Pepper led the Aggies (2-1) in scoring, finishing with 32 points and seven rebounds. Ty Johnson added 15 points and six rebounds for UC Davis. Robby Beasley III also recorded nine points.

Loyola Marymount (CA) entered halftime up 40-31. Shelton paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Loyola Marymount (CA) outscored UC Davis by one point in the final half, while Shelton led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Loyola Marymount (CA)’s next game is Tuesday against UC Irvine on the road. UC Davis hosts Arkansas State on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

