Loyola Marymount (CA) takes on Grand Canyon following Shelton's 24-point performance

Loyola Marymount Lions (7-3) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-2)
The Lions are 0-2 in road games. Loyola Marymount (CA) is sixth in the WCC with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Keli Leaupepe averaging 7.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chance McMillian is shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 8.2 points. Rayshon Harrison is shooting 38.7% and averaging 11.3 points for Grand Canyon.
Chance Stephens averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Shelton is averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals for Loyola Marymount (CA).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.