Loyola Marymount (CA) takes on Tulsa, aims for 7th straight home win

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-6) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-4)
The Golden Hurricane are 0-2 on the road. Tulsa allows 71.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Stephens averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Cameron Shelton is shooting 48.1% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).
Sam Griffin is shooting 38.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Golden Hurricane. Brandon Betson is averaging 11.6 points for Tulsa.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.