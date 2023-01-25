Loyola Marymount hosts Portland following Shelton's 27-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Portland Pilots (11-11, 3-4 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (14-7, 4-3 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on the Portland Pilots after Cameron Shelton scored 27 points in Loyola Marymount’s 68-67 win over the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Lions have gone 9-2 in home games. Loyola Marymount is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Pilots have gone 3-4 against WCC opponents. Portland is 0-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton is averaging 18.9 points, six rebounds, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Lions. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Moses Wood is averaging 14.8 points and six rebounds for the Pilots. Tyler Robertson is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Pilots: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

