LOS ANGELES — Parker Dortch scored 18 of his career-best 20 points in the first half as Loyola Marymount rolled to a 77-65 victory over Portland on Thursday night to snap a four-game skid.

Keli Leaupepe had career highs in both points (24) and rebounds (eight) for LMU (8-12, 2-4 West Coast Conference). Jordan Bell chipped in 13 points and Eli Scott added 13 rebounds, 10 assists and five points. Erik Johansson finished with eight points that included two 3-pointers to reach his career 100th with the Lions.