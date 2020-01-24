JoJo Walker had 17 points to lead Portland (9-12, 1-5), which has lost four straight.
LMU built a double-digit lead midway through the first half. The Pilots cut the deficit to 50-41 with 11 minutes to play before the Lions pulled away.
Portland travels to Pepperdine on Saturday. Loyola Marymount hosts Saint Mary’s on Saturday.
