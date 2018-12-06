FULLERTON, Calif. — James Batemon scored 20 points, Mattias Markusson added 15 and Loyola Marymount defeated CSU Fullerton 59-49 Wednesday night, rebounding from its first loss of the season.

LMU had opened with a program record eight straight wins before falling at UCLA last Sunday.

Batemon was 6-of-11 shooting but made all seven of his free throws, including two in the final 18 seconds as the Lions (9-1) pulled away late in the first half in the low-scoring game.

LMU is ranked 14th nationally in scoring defense and held the Titans to 35 percent shooting (16 of 46) with 16 turnovers for their lowest score of the season.

LMU shot 46 percent (21 of 46) and made 14 turnovers. Each team scored just two baskets from behind the 3-point arc.

CSU Fullerton (3-6) had tied the game 11-11 when Jeffery McLendon hit a 3-pointer and Batemon scored seven points on a jumper, a 3 and a drive. Kyle Allman, Jr. led the Titans with 14 points and Jackson Rowe added 10.

