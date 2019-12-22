Jackson Rowe paced the Titans (3-10) with 15 points, but he made just 4 of 9 free throws. Rowe added four blocks.

Cal State Fullerton shot just 34% from the floor, made just 5 of 20 from 3-point range and 11 of 19 at the free-throw line. LMU shot 34.5% overall, made just 1 of 11 from distance, but hit 14 of 20 free throws.

