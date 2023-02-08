Loyola Marymount takes on No. 15 Saint Mary's (CA) after Shelton's 25-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Mary’s Gaels (21-4, 10-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (16-9, 6-5 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on the No. 15 Saint Mary’s Gaels after Cameron Shelton scored 25 points in Loyola Marymount’s 87-79 loss to the San Diego Toreros. The Lions have gone 11-2 in home games. Loyola Marymount ranks fourth in the WCC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Keli Leaupepe averaging 4.8.

The Gaels are 10-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 17-4 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Lions. Leaupepe is averaging 13.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Alex Ducas averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Aidan Mahaney is shooting 48.0% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Gaels: 10-0, averaging 74.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

