Colgate Raiders play in Patriot Tournament against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (13-19, 7-11 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (23-8, 17-1 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -16; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders play in the Patriot Tournament against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds. The Raiders have gone 17-1 against Patriot teams, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Colgate leads the Patriot with 17.9 assists per game led by Tucker Richardson averaging 5.2.

The Greyhounds are 7-11 in Patriot play. Loyola (MD) is sixth in the Patriot scoring 67.2 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is averaging 14 points, 5.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Raiders. Keegan Records is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Deon Perry averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Kenny Jones is shooting 48.1% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Greyhounds: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article