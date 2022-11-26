Loyola (MD) defeats UL Monroe 65-64

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Kenneth Jones scored with seven seconds left and David Brown III blocked a last-second shot and Loyola (MD) defeated UL Monroe 65-64 on Saturday.

Chris Kuzemka’s 12 points on 4 of 8 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) led the Greyhounds (3-4). Jones was 5 of 12 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to add 11 points. Isaiah Alexander was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 10 points.