Loyola (MD) faces Bucknell, seeks to halt 4-game slide

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-12, 0-4 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (7-10, 0-4 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) aims to end its four-game slide with a victory over Bucknell. The Bison have gone 4-3 at home. Bucknell has a 2-5 record against teams above .500. The Greyhounds are 0-4 against conference opponents. Loyola (MD) has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bison and Greyhounds square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is averaging 15.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Golden Dike is averaging 6.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Kenny Jones is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

