Loyola (MD) faces UMBC, aims to stop 3-game slide

UMBC Retrievers (7-4) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-7)
The Retrievers are 2-3 on the road. UMBC has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Andrews is averaging 11.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Greyhounds. Kenny Jones is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).
Matteo Picarelli is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, while averaging 12.5 points. Colton Lawrence is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for UMBC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.
Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.