Loyola (MD) Greyhounds take on the UMBC Retrievers on 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMBC Retrievers (7-4) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-7) Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) aims to break its three-game skid when the Greyhounds play UMBC. The Greyhounds are 2-1 on their home court. Loyola (MD) is fourth in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.9 points while holding opponents to 47.7% shooting.

The Retrievers are 2-3 in road games. UMBC is third in the America East with 15.3 assists per game led by Jacob Boonyasith averaging 3.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Andrews is shooting 40.2% and averaging 11.1 points for the Greyhounds. Kenny Jones is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Colton Lawrence is averaging 15.4 points for the Retrievers. Matteo Picarelli is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article