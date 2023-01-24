Loyola (MD) heads to Lafayette for conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-14, 2-6 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (6-15, 4-4 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette plays Loyola (MD) in a matchup of Patriot teams. The Leopards have gone 2-4 at home. Lafayette allows 65.8 points and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game. The Greyhounds are 2-6 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) ranks seventh in the Patriot with 13.5 assists per game led by Kenny Jones averaging 3.0.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo O’Boyle averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. CJ Fulton is averaging 11 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

Advertisement

Golden Dike is averaging 6.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Jones is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article