Loyola (MD) hosts Army after Rucker's 21-point outing

Army Black Knights (8-7, 2-0 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-10, 0-2 Patriot)
The Black Knights are 2-0 against Patriot opponents. Army is eighth in the Patriot giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Andrews is averaging 11.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Greyhounds. Kenny Jones is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).
Rucker is shooting 41.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Black Knights. Coleton Benson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Army.
LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.
Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.
