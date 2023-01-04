Loyola (MD) hosts Army after Rucker's 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Army Black Knights (8-7, 2-0 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-10, 0-2 Patriot) Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Army plays the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Jalen Rucker scored 21 points in Army’s 82-65 victory against the Lafayette Leopards. The Greyhounds have gone 3-3 at home. Loyola (MD) is ninth in the Patriot scoring 66.1 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Black Knights are 2-0 against Patriot opponents. Army is eighth in the Patriot giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Andrews is averaging 11.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Greyhounds. Kenny Jones is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Rucker is shooting 41.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Black Knights. Coleton Benson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Army.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article