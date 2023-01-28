Loyola (MD) hosts Bucknell in conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bucknell Bison (8-14, 1-8 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-15, 2-7 Patriot) Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Kenny Jones and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds host Xander Rice and the Bucknell Bison. The Greyhounds are 4-5 on their home court. Loyola (MD) gives up 69.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Bison are 1-8 in Patriot play. Bucknell is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Golden Dike is averaging 6.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Jones is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Rice is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games for Bucknell.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bison: 1-9, averaging 60.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article