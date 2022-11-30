Loyola (MD) hosts Falko and Binghamton

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-4) at Binghamton Bearcats (3-3)
The Greyhounds are 0-3 on the road. Loyola (MD) gives up 71.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Falko is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bearcats. John McGriff is averaging 10.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 46.0% for Binghamton.
Jaylin Andrews is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Kenny Jones is averaging 10.3 points and 2.6 rebounds for Loyola (MD).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.