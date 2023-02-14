Loyola (MD) hosts Lafayette following Fulton's 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lafayette Leopards (9-18, 7-7 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-18, 4-10 Patriot) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette takes on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after CJ Fulton scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 69-65 overtime victory over the Boston University Terriers. The Greyhounds are 5-6 on their home court. Loyola (MD) ranks fifth in the Patriot with 13.7 assists per game led by Kenny Jones averaging 3.3.

The Leopards are 7-7 in conference play. Lafayette ranks ninth in the Patriot shooting 33.0% from deep. Leo O’Boyle leads the Leopards shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deon Perry is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 10.1 points and 1.7 steals. Jones is averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

O’Boyle is averaging 11.8 points for the Leopards. Fulton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Leopards: 6-4, averaging 59.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

