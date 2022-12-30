Loyola (MD) hosts Smith and Colgate

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colgate Raiders (6-7) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-8) Baltimore; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola (MD) -8; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Braeden Smith scored 23 points in Colgate’s 91-80 loss to the Cornell Big Red. The Greyhounds are 3-2 on their home court. Loyola (MD) ranks fourth in the Patriot with 15.0 assists per game led by Kenny Jones averaging 3.8.

The Raiders are 3-3 on the road. Colgate averages 17.5 assists per game to lead the Patriot, paced by Tucker Richardson with 4.6.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

Richardson is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

