Loyola (MD) went 14-16 overall a season ago while going 10-3 at home. The Greyhounds averaged 14.9 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts the Brown Bears after Jaylin Andrews scored 23 points in Loyola (MD)’s 90-65 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Brown finished 13-16 overall with a 6-7 record on the road last season. The Bears averaged 71.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.5 last season.