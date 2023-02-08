Loyola (MD) visits Army following Roberts' 32-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-17, 3-9 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (13-12, 7-5 Patriot) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -8; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Ethan Roberts scored 32 points in Army’s 73-67 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Black Knights have gone 7-4 at home. Army is second in the Patriot with 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Chris Mann averaging 10.7.

The Greyhounds are 3-9 in conference play. Loyola (MD) allows 69.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Rucker is averaging 15.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Black Knights. Roberts is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Army.

Kenny Jones is scoring 11.6 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Greyhounds. Deon Perry is averaging 9.2 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

