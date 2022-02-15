The Leopards and Greyhounds meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Neal Quinn is averaging 14.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Leopards. Tyrone Perry is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.
Cam Spencer is averaging 18.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).
LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.
Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.
