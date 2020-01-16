Eric McGill had 14 points for the Salukis (8-10, 2-3). Marcus Domask added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Loyola of Chicago plays Illinois State on the road on Sunday. Southern Illinois takes on Drake at home on Sunday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.