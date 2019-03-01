Lehigh (19-9, 12-5) vs. Loyola (Md.) (10-20, 6-11)

Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) seeks revenge on Lehigh after dropping the first matchup in Bethlehem. The teams last played each other on Jan. 6, when the Mountain Hawks shot 55 percent from the field while holding Loyola (Md.)’s shooters to just 42.6 percent en route to the 89-72 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: The explosive Andrew Kostecka is averaging 21.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals to lead the charge for the Greyhounds. Complementing Kostecka is Chuck Champion, who is maintaining an average of 11 points per game. The Mountain Hawks are led by Kyle Leufroy, who is averaging 14 points and 5.3 rebounds.

LEAPING FOR LEUFROY: Leufroy has connected on 44 percent of the 116 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also made 90.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Lehigh is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 19-4 when scoring at least 71.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mountain Hawks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Greyhounds. Loyola (Md.) has an assist on 44 of 76 field goals (57.9 percent) across its previous three matchups while Lehigh has assists on 56 of 81 field goals (69.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lehigh offense has scored 80.6 points per game this season, ranking the Mountain Hawks 28th among Division I teams. The Loyola (Md.) defense has allowed 77.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 292nd overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.