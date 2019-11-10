The Tigers and Crimson Tide kicked off in the afternoon for the first time since 2010 because CBS had used its one night game on Notre Dame-Georgia in September. That was the previous most-watched game of the season at 9.349 million viewers.
Overall, the “SEC on CBS” is having its best year through 11 weeks since 1990, averaging 7.091 viewers. That’s up 39% from last year’s 5.088 million.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD