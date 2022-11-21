LSU beats Illinois St. 77-61 to open Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — KJ Williams scored 33 points and grabbed eight rebounds and LSU beat Illinois State 77-61 on Monday in the opening game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

LSU led 45-18 at the break for its largest halftime lead away from home since a 47-20 advantage at Tennessee on Feb. 14, 2015. Illinois State was just 1 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half with 10 turnovers.