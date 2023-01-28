LSU hosts Texas Tech after Obanor's 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-10, 0-8 Big 12) at LSU Tigers (12-8, 1-7 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -2.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits the LSU Tigers after Kevin Obanor scored 20 points in Texas Tech’s 76-61 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Tigers have gone 9-3 at home. LSU has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Raiders are 0-4 in road games. Texas Tech ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Fardaws Aimaq averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is averaging 17.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

Pop Isaacs is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 11.6 points. Obanor is shooting 49.8% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article