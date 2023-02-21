LSU player charged with illegal carrying of a weapon

Malik Nabers, 19, of Youngsville, Louisiana, the Tigers’ leading wide receiver last year, was arrested Monday on one count of illegal carrying of a weapon, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

New Orleans police officers on foot patrol in the quarter about 7:30 p.m. on the day before Mardi Gras noticed an “L-shaped object” in Nabers’ front pant pocket, police wrote in records filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, the newspaper said. Officers asked Nabers whether he had a permit, and when he told them he didn’t, they arrested him.