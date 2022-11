BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts the New Orleans Privateers after Adam Miller scored 26 points in LSU’s 61-52 victory against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

LSU went 22-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 72.6 points per game last season, 34.9 in the paint, 20.8 off of turnovers and 13.6 on fast breaks.