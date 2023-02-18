LSU plays South Carolina on home losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina Gamecocks (9-17, 2-11 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-14, 1-12 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -7.5; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts South Carolina looking to end its six-game home losing streak. The Tigers are 9-6 on their home court. LSU is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gamecocks are 2-11 in SEC play. South Carolina allows 72.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.7 points per game.

The Tigers and Gamecocks face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is averaging 15.2 points and six rebounds for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 60.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 1-9, averaging 63.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

