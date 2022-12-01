LSU plays UT Arlington following Miller's 26-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-4) at LSU Tigers (6-1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: LSU takes on the UT Arlington Mavericks after Adam Miller scored 26 points in LSU’s 78-75 victory over the Wofford Terriers. The Tigers are 4-0 in home games. LSU has a 5-1 record against opponents above .500.

The Mavericks are 0-1 in road games. UT Arlington ranks third in college basketball with 41.1 rebounds per game. Shemar Wilson leads the Mavericks with 8.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 17.7 points. K.J. Williams is shooting 54.0% and averaging 17.0 points for LSU.

Wilson is averaging 8.9 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. Aaron Johnson-Cash is averaging 8.8 points for UT Arlington.

