Alabama offensive linemen Jedrick Wills Jr. and Alex Leatherwood are both first-teamers.
Auburn defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson also shared first-team honors.
Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.
The individual award winners will be announced Wednesday, with the All-Freshman team following on Thursday.
Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa was the second-team quarterback. He missed the final two games with a season-ending right hip injury that required surgery.
Burrow is regarded as the Heisman Trophy front-runner.
