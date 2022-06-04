LSU rallies in 9th, beats Southern Miss 7-6 in 10

Placeholder while article actions load

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Josh Pearson scored Josh Stevenson with a fielder’s choice and LSU shocked No. 11 overall seed Southern Miss 7-6 in 10 innings after scoring four runs in the bottom of the ninth on Saturday night to reach the finals of the Hattiesburg Regional. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Tigers used a single by Tyler McManus, a hit batter and a walk to load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the 10th. A pinch runner for McManus was thrown out at the plate before Pearson hit a high chopper over the mound and Stevenson beat a throw to the plate.

Southern Miss (44-18) faces Kennesaw State in a loser-out game Sunday morning with the winner taking on LSU (41-20) later in the day.

Christopher Sargent’s 21st home run, a solo shot and the third of the night for the Golden Eagles, put Southern Miss ahead 6-2 in the top of the eighth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Dylan Crews hit a one-out solo home run and Cade Doughty had a two-run blast with two outs. Landon Harper then hit Tre Morgan with a pitch, bringing in Drew Bianco as a pinch runner and Garrett Ramsey to pitch. Bianco promptly stole second before Jordan Thompson tied the game with a single up the middle.

McManus also homered for LSU and Paul Gervase (4-1) picked up the win with a perfect 10th inning.

Sargent had three hits and scored three runs for Southern Miss. Carson Paetow and Will McGillis also homered for the Golden Eagles. Ramsey (5-1) ended up with the loss.

