LSU rolls past New Orleans 91-62

BATON ROUGE, La. — Derek Fountain scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half when LSU took off to a big lead and the Tigers defeated New Orleans 91-62 on Thursday night.
Khaleb Wilson-Rouse led New Orleans (2-1) with a career-high 21 points with Tyson Jackson adding 14.
A couple of 3-pointers by Hill gave LSU the lead for good less than four minutes into the game. A 23-3 run put the Tigers ahead by 22 with five minutes left in the half, the same margin they had at halftime at 47-25. The Tigers made 13 of 16 free throws to the Privateers’ 1-of-5 and turned 15 turnovers into a 16-2 advantage in points off miscues in the first half.
After shooting 41% in the opening half the Tigers were 16 of 24 for 67% in the second half and built their largest lead of 34.
LSU has won 27 straight games over Louisiana schools.
