LSU said Stingley became “acutely ill” on Friday night and was hospitalized overnight, but did not immediately provide details on Stingley’s symptoms or diagnosis, a common policy because of laws protecting students’ medical privacy.
Stingley, who also returns punts, started all 15 games for LSU’s 2019 national championship squad as a freshman and led the Southeastern Conference with six interceptions, which ranked fifth nationally.
Stingley’s 21 passes defended also led the SEC and ranked second nationally.
