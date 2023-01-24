LSU takes on Arkansas on 6-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LSU Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (13-6, 2-5 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -12.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: LSU comes into the matchup with Arkansas after losing six straight games. The Razorbacks are 9-1 on their home court. Arkansas is the top team in the SEC with 39.7 points in the paint led by Ricky Council IV averaging 8.1.

The Tigers have gone 1-6 against SEC opponents. LSU has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Council averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Nick Smith Jr. is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

K.J. Williams is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

